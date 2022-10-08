Mail-In-Ballots-Maryland

A woman drops a ballot into a drop box while casting her vote during Maryland's primary election, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Judges on Maryland's highest court questioned a lawyer's argument on Friday, Oct. 7, that it would be unconstitutional for them to allow mail-in ballots to be counted earlier than the law currently allows due to the rising use of them since the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland's highest court on Friday upheld a lower court's granting of an emergency petition from the state elections board that will allow mail-in ballots to be counted earlier than currently allowed by state law.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.