ANNAPOLIS — The omicron variant accounts for between 90 to 95% of Maryland’s record-high COVID-19 cases, according to Dr. Jinlene Chan, the state’s acting deputy secretary for public health services.
Speaking to the Eastern Shore Delegation on a Zoom call Friday, Jan. 14, Chan’s presentation was the first opportunity for Eastern Shore senators and delegates to collectively respond to the pandemic surge since Gov. Larry Hogan issued a 30-day State of Emergency earlier this month.
When Hogan made his decision to deploy resources and National Guard members to assist with testing facilities and understaffed hospitals on Jan. 4, there were 3,057 active hospitalizations. As of Wednesday, Jan. 12, there were 3,435, a pandemic high and a more than 500% increase since Thanksgiving.
While Chan acknowledged that omicron is generally milder than other variants like delta — supporting findings from the South African health officials who first discovered the variant in November — she attributed Maryland’s spike in hospitalizations to omicron’s higher transmissibility.
Of the record-high hospitalizations earlier this week, 559 were placed in intensive care, filling 45% of the available staffed ICU beds in the state.
Throughout the pandemic and in different respects, the significance and authenticity of COVID-19 data has been called into question. Del. Mike Griffith, R-35B-Harford voiced similar concerns related to the wording of graph axes.
Saying he’s noticed a “subtle” switch from “hospitalized due to COVID” to “hospitalized with COVID,” he asked Chan how many active hospitalizations were specifically the result of the coronavirus and whether the Maryland Department of Health would clarify data since the start of the pandemic.
Chan said that from her perspective, “the definition ... has not changed,” adding that a “small percentage might be considered incidental.”
“It’s hard to tease that out ... but the majority of people who are in the hospitals do have COVID and have symptoms and consequences because of it,” Chan said.
Higher confirmed cases coincide with a higher rate of testing nationally. According to the MDH, 63,123 Marylanders were tested for the coronavirus on Jan. 13 alone. Hogan said earlier this week that Maryland’s average testing rate was one of the highest in the nation.
Addressing supply and staffing issues for testing has been a recent priority of the governor’s pandemic response. Speaking at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Pavilion in Easton Thursday, Hogan announced that Maryland would open six additional testing sites on top of the 10 he announced last week.
All of the new sites will be open daily. No appointment is required.
In terms of preventative measures, Chan highlighted some of the “basic,” common sense practices evoked throughout the pandemic, including washing your hands, wearing a mask and social distancing.
Del. Steve Arentz, R-36-Queen Anne’s, chairman of the Eastern Shore Delegation, voiced some of the masking concerns raised by his constituents, asking whether masks harm users, particularly children, by depleting oxygen levels or raising carbon dioxide inhalation.
Chan said “there is no data at all” suggesting that masks are harmful. She mentioned one study that found increased levels of carbon dioxide while wearing face masks but dismissed its findings, saying it “was not an appropriate methodology to really make that claim.”
The deputy secretary also said vaccines were the most effective measure against the coronavirus in preventing severe hospitalization and death. Chan cited a CDC compilation of data from 27 states, which showed that unvaccinated people are 10 times more likely to get infected and upwards of 20 times more likely to die from COVID compared to people who are both vaccinated and boosted.
As of Friday, Jan. 14, the number of Marylanders fully vaccinated totals 4,330,922.
“Vaccination continues to be a major initiative and a major tool for us to prevent hospitalizations, severe disease and death,” Chan said. “We now have all the tools, resources and strategies in place to protect ourselves and every Marylander.”
When asked by Delegate Jeff Ghrist, R-36-Caroline, Chan did express optimism that like South Africa and parts of Europe, the United States may soon experience a decrease in omicron cases.
“We are just beginning to see, perhaps, a slight leveling off of some of our indicators, but it’s really too early to say,” Chan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.