BALTIMORE — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings and other Democrats are siding with New York after a conservative Christian wedding photographer challenged an LGBTQ anti-discrimination law contending it violates her free speech and religious rights.
Frosh said the case could impact the fate of anti-discrimination laws in Maryland, Delaware and other states which have extended protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
Emilee Carpenter, an upstate New York wedding photographer, has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Empire State’s anti-discrimination law.
Carpenter and her attorneys from the Alliance Defense Freedom, an Arizona-based conservative legal group, argue the laws will compel her to take on same-sex couples as customers despite her religious objections. The lawsuit also contends the state law restricts Carpenter’s free speech rights by prohibiting her from posting on social media or a business website about her religious views and opposition to providing business services for same-sex weddings.
“The state shouldn’t be able to silence or punish me for living out my convictions,” said Carpenter in April when the lawsuit was filed. “I serve clients from all backgrounds, but the government is attempting to tell me what to do, what to say, and what to create based on its beliefs, not mine. Free speech protects everyone. Photographers and other artists should be able to choose the stories they tell.”
Frosh, Jennings and 20 other Democratic attorneys general disagree.
They are siding with New York arguing the First Amendment speech protections do not extend to businesses telling certain groups of people they are unwelcome potential customers.
“Requiring that LGBTQ couples be treated fairly and equally does not infringe on First Amendment rights,” said Frosh. “Maryland will protect the civil liberties of its residents and ensure equal access to public accommodations.”
The Democratic attorneys general argue “the First Amendment does not allow a business to exclude customers in violation of anti-discrimination laws. It also does not protect the speech in advertisements that give notice that places of public accommodations will refuse service on the basis of a protected characteristic.”
Frosh said 22 states including Maryland and the District of Columbia have anti-discrimination laws that have been extended to the LGBTQ community including provisions focused on same-sex weddings.
In an amicus brief, the Democratic attorneys general contend “exempting businesses from public accommodations laws on the basis of the First Amendment” would undermine discrimination protections and would allow discriminatory businesses to refuse to serve certain groups of people.
A group of 14 Republican attorneys general oppose the New York law and are siding with Carpenter’s lawsuit.
The lawsuit has some parallels to other conservative Christian challenges to same-sex marriages and discrimination laws though the free speech and social media posting components offer some potential fresh legal territories for the courts.
“States do not have the power to violate the U.S. Constitution. Forcing Ms. Carpenter to photograph weddings that violate her faith is a blatant intrusion on her First Amendment rights,” said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “Time and time again, absurd laws like New York’s try to persecute people of faith who wish only to conduct their business in line with their sincerely held beliefs.”
ADF and Paxton point out that Carpenter could face fines of up to $100,000, a revoked business license, and up to a year in jail for violating the New York law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.