Court approves early counting of mail-in ballots

The court ruling Friday that will allow election officials to count mail-in ballots earlier is expected to speed up the counting of votes, which should mean an earlier certification of the 2022 election.

 Capital News Service photo by Karen Denny

The Maryland State Board of Elections was allowed to begin counting early mail-in ballots as of Saturday, Oct. 1, following the Court of Special Appeals’ decision to deny Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox’s effort to halt the process.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.