Marijuana Maryland

Del. C.T. Wilson, a Democrat who chairs the House Economic Matters Committee, speaks in support of legislation that creates a framework for legal recreational marijuana in the state, moments before the House of Delegates voted 103-32 for the bill on Friday, March 10, 2023 in Annapolis. 

 AP Photo/Brian Witte

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland House voted Friday for a measure that would create a legal framework and tax structure to enable recreational marijuana to be sold in stores as soon as July 1.


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.