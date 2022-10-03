Portrait Unveiled

From left: Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty (ret.), Chief Judge Robert M. Bell (ret.), Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera (ret.), and Chief Judge Matthew J. Fader

 MARYLAND JUDICIARY

ANNAPOLIS — The Court of Appeals of Maryland held a special ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 22, for the unveiling of a portrait of retired Court of Appeals of Maryland Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera. The portrait was created by internationally renowned artist Diana “Danni” Dawson, who has painted more than 300 portraits for heads of state, dignitaries, university officials, and senior members and executives of the military and medical communities.

