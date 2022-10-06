Maryland launches outreach to speed up rollout of new COVID boosters

State health department officials are trying to speed up the number of state residents getting the new booster and their flu vaccine. In some locations like Howard County, the number of people being vaccinated is high, while in others like Anne Arundel County the interest is pretty low, county health department officials said.

 Capital News Service photo by Abby Zimmardi

After a relatively slow start to the rollout of the new COVID-19 booster, the Maryland Department of Health began an outreach program two weeks ago aimed at increasing the booster vaccination rates in Maryland.

