State Del. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore, who chairs the Maryland House Judiciary Committee, speaks during debate on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Annapolis on a bill to give the state's attorney general independent authority to bring criminal charges against police officers after investigating deaths when officers are involved. The House gave the bill final approval, sending it to Gov. Wes Moore, who said he will sign the legislation. 

 AP Photo/Brian Witte

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland General Assembly approved a measure on Thursday to give the state's attorney general independent authority to bring criminal charges against police officers after investigating deaths when officers are involved.


