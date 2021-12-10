House Speaker Maryland

In this April 26, 2019 file photo, Maryland Delegate Dereck Davis, center, takes questions from reporters.

 AP Photo/Brian Witte

ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Maryland lawmakers elected Del. Dereck Davis on Thursday to be the state’s treasurer.

The General Assembly held the vote at the end of its four-day special session on redistricting to redraw the state’s congressional map.

Davis, a Prince George’s County Democrat, has been a member of the Maryland House of Delegates since 1995 and has served as chairman of the House Economic Matters Committee.

The treasurer holds one of three seats on the state’s Board of Public Works, along with the governor and comptroller.

The treasurer also leads several key state boards and financial planning committees, including the Maryland State Retirement and Pension Systems.

Davis was elected to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of longtime Treasurer Nancy Kopp.

