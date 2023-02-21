Treasurer Maryland

Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis speaks to a joint session of the Maryland General Assembly on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Annapolis after the legislature re-elected him to a four-year term. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller are standing behind him. 

 AP Photo/Brian Witte

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland lawmakers on Tuesday reelected Dereck Davis to be the state's treasurer for a four-year term.


