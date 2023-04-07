Maryland Legislature

Several protesters are led away by Maryland Capitol Police on Friday, April 7, 2023 in Annapolis after rallying on the steps of the Capitol for a bill that would enable any resident to enroll in the state's Health Benefit Exchange Fund, regardless of their immigration status. 

 AP Photo/Brian Witte

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland lawmakers kept working Friday on passing some remaining priority measures of the Democratic-led legislature in the waning days of the session. At the top of the list: bills to enable a recreational marijuana market to open July 1 and to respond to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling last year that expanded gun rights.


