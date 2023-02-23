Clergy Abuse-Maryland

FILE - David Lorenz, Maryland director for the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, speaks at a sidewalk news conference outside the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops gathering in Baltimore on Nov. 16, 2022. Maryland lawmakers are considering ending the state’s statute of limitations for when lawsuits can be filed against institutions for child sex abuse. Victims supporting the measure are planning to testify at a bill hearing on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 in the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee. 

 AP Photo/Peter Smith, file

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland lawmakers are considering ending the state's statute of limitations for when lawsuits can be filed against institutions related to child sexual abuse, though the state's courts are likely to decide whether such a change in the law is constitutional if the General Assembly passes one.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.