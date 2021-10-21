ANNAPOLIS — The state of Maryland is launching a new partnership with the U.S. National Security Agency on cybersecurity matters, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday.
The NSA — the primary intelligence and mass surveillance arm of the U.S. Defense Department — is based in Maryland. Hogan announced the creation of a “new cybersecurity fellowship” between the state and NSA Oct. 21.
The partnership entails NSA Senior Data Analyst Jason Jabers working directly with Maryland officials, state universities as well as private sector groups on “comprehensive data architecture plan for the state.” according to the governor’s office.
“We are proud to have cutting edge cybersecurity experts, including those from the NSA, in Maryland to further our mission of keeping residents secure from cyber vulnerabilities,” Hogan said. “These organizations, as well as our many private sector companies, universities and colleges throughout the region, continue to bolster Maryland’s role as the cyber capital of America.”
A number of NSA contractors and other federal technology contractors are based or have significant operations in Maryland. State economic developers promote cybersecurity as one of Maryland’s strengths in the business marketplace and competitions for jobs and operations.
The NSA has worldwide data collection and technology espionage operations. It also battles against hackers and cybersecurity threats. The agency has between 30,000 and 40,000 employees, according to estimates. The NSA has data, technology and operational hubs across the country with its headquarters at Fort Meade in Anne Arundel County.
The U.S. intelligence agency has faced criticism for its warrantless and domestic surveillance as part of the U.S. “War on Terror” after the 9/11 attacks. Earlier this year, Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused the NSA of spying on him and his conservative news show over his criticism of President Joe Biden and the setting up of a potential interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The NSA denied those claims and the agency’s internal watchdog is investigating the matter
Hogan also announced the creation of new chief privacy officer and chief data officer positions as part of the state’s technology and cybersecurity efforts and how state agencies share and use data. The state is also creating a new Institute for Innovation Computing at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.
