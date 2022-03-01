TAKOMA PARK (AP) — Rep. Jamie Raskin announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Raskin said he tested positive on Monday, after taking a test for members of Congress who planned to attend the State of the Union address Tuesday night.

In a statement, Raskin said he has been fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot. He wrote that flu-like symptoms "have been pretty mild so far."

Raskin, a Democrat, said he will work from home and quarantine this week. He also said he will use proxy voting procedures that have been used by other members since the pandemic began.

