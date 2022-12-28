Capitol Riot Investigation

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks to reporters as members leave after the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. 

 AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

WASHINGTON — Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin said Wednesday that he has a type of lymphoma that's a "serious but curable form of cancer" and he is beginning several months of treatment.


