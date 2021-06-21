ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Department of Health reported no COVID-19 deaths and under 50 new reported cases of the virus for the second day in a row on Monday, June 21.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday there were 40 new cases of the coronavirus statewide. The governor and MDH reported 42 new COVID cases on Sunday. That was the first time the state had seen fewer than 50 new COVID cases since March 2020.
The state had not seen zero daily COVID deaths since October, according to Hogan.
MDH reported Monday that hospitalizations for COVID stand at 153 statewide. That figure stood at more than 1,950 in January. There have been 9,490 deaths attributed to the coronavirus since the pandemic began last year.
Hogan welcomed the improving virus numbers and encourage more Marylanders to get COVID vaccines.
"For the second day in a row, Maryland is reporting zero COVID-19 deaths and under 50 new confirmed cases. These metrics clearly show that vaccines work. Get your shot today," Hogan said in a statement.
MDH reports 53.8% of the state's population has been fully vaccinated.
