Maryland’s Hoyer adjusts to new role out of leadership

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) in a press briefing Nov. 29 discusses the new Democratic leadership and the party’s goals during the lame duck term.

 Capital News Service photo by Courtney Cohn

Outgoing House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) has started transitioning into a new role after stepping away from his leadership position Nov. 17.


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.