ANNAPOLIS – An ambitious bill outlining Maryland’s efforts to fight climate change won preliminary approval in the Senate Thursday.
Sponsored by Sen. Paul Pinsky, D-22-Prince George’s, the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022 (SB 528) faces a final reading in the Senate before it can move on to the House of Delegates.
Rather than consolidate their climate package, lawmakers in the House opted to split their climate legislation into four bills, none of which have yet received committee votes.
A similar climate bill was proposed during the 2021 legislative session, but it failed to pass committee.
This year’s bill would accelerate Maryland’s climate approach beyond the goals set by the Biden Administration last year. Specifically, it would set a statewide mark for 2030 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60% of 2006 levels, with an overarching plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2045.
To do this, the bill includes a variety of measures, including increasing the state’s electric vehicle fleet, and retrofitting low-income households to be more energy-efficient.
Earlier this week and following heavy opposition, the Senate Education, Health, and Environmental Affairs Committee dropped a provision in the bill that would require newly constructed buildings to use electricity for heating and hot water, rather than oil and natural gas. Instead, SB 528 would require a study be conducted on what that transition would require.
On Thursday, the bill faced several floor amendments.
Sen. Jason Gallion, R-35-Cecil, asked that the bill’s 2045 net-zero goal be contingent on similar rules passed in six regional states; the amendment was rejected in a 19-26 vote.
Calls by Senate Minority Leader Bryan Simonaire, R-31-Anne Arundel, to reassess the bill’s financial approach with transitioning building owners were also rejected — including requests to cap fees on building owners who don’t meet emission reduction standards and another to increase the amount of funds earmarked to help building owners meet the goals.
However, the Senate did approve a few amendments to SB 528, including one that requires local school systems to at least consider installing solar panels on new buildings. School systems will have to provide an explanation if they choose not to.
Before Senate debate began Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) released a statement against the measure, calling it a “reckless” tax bill.
“With inflation surging and energy prices at record highs, this is the absolute worst possible time for policies that raise costs for consumers,” Hogan said, citing a 2020 study from the World Resources Institute showing Maryland as a leader in carbon emissions.
In her own statement later that day, Kim Coble, executive director of the Maryland League of Conservation Voters, rejected Hogan’s claims.
“Governor Hogan is wrong ... we are already paying the price for not investing in the clean energy future in higher public health costs and energy costs,” she said. “Maryland is no longer the leader in reducing climate pollution, despite being one of the three most vulnerable states to climate change and sea-level rise.”
