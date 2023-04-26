Traffic initiative

This photo shows a handgun and a bullet clip (magazine) confiscated from a vehicle by law enforcement officers in Cecil County earlier this year. New gun legislation, awaiting the governor’s signature, will further restrict where people can carry guns. The Gun Safety Act of 2023 will prohibit individuals from knowingly wearing, carrying or transporting a firearm onto private property without consent and prohibit guns in specified areas such as health care centers, schools, polling places, stadiums and places where alcohol is served, even with a concealed carry permit.

ANNAPOLIS — Going to pick up your child from school with your gun in your handbag, or going to the bar for a drink with your handgun in your concealed holster — these are both things that will likely be prohibited this October, even with a concealed carry permit, after the Maryland General Assembly passed legislation tightening gun laws, despite heavy pushback from Republican lawmakers.


