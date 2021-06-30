WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, both Maryland Democrats, said they will introduce new legislation to remove a bust of former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney from the U.S. Capitol.
Taney was a Marylander who authored the Dred Scott decision upholding segregation in 1857.
Van Hollen and Cardin want Taney’s bust replaced with one of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.
Marshall is also from Maryland and was the first Black U.S. Supreme Court Justice.
The projected Senate push comes after the U.S. House of Representatives approved a measure to remove Taney’s bust and Confederate statues from the Capitol.
U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, was among the 120 House Republicans who voted against the Confederate statue measure.
Harris and other conservatives said they oppose erasing and canceling history. Harris, who represents the Eastern Shore, has supported putting Marshall’s bust next to Taney’s with descriptions of the Dred Scott decision.
Maryland Democrats in the U.S. House voted for the removal measure. Van Hollen and Cardin concur pointing to past and present support for removing Confederate monuments from the Capitol as well as Taney’s bust in the Old Supreme Court chamber.
“We strongly applaud the House of Representatives’ passage of legislation to replace the statue in the U.S. Capitol of former Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney, author of the despicable Dred Scott decision, with that of trailblazing Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first African American to serve on our nation’s highest court,” Van Hollen and Cardin said in a joint statement. “We urge our colleagues in the Senate to move forward on this crucial initiative and pass our similar legislation that we’ve championed for years and will be reintroducing in the coming days. As we continue to grapple with systemic racism, we should highlight leaders in history who have propelled us toward justice – and put an end to the glorification of those who stood in its way.”
Cardin and Van Hollen also want the Talbot Boys statue removed from the Talbot County Courthouse lawn in Easton. The Talbot Boys honors local residents who fought for the Confederacy. It was erected in 1916.
