US Election 2022 Maryland

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., who running for re-election, speaks at campaign event for Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Baltimore.

 AP Photo/Julio Cortez

ANNAPOLIS — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland won a second term Tuesday, defeating Republican Chris Chaffee in the heavily Democratic state.


