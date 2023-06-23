ANNAPOLIS AP) — A firearms expert who testified at a Maryland murder trial shouldn’t have been allowed to offer an unqualified opinion that bullets recovered from a crime scene came from the suspect’s gun, the state’s highest court concluded in a ruling that will limit the use such testimony in the state’s courts.
The Supreme Court of Maryland ruled in a 4-3 decision this week in an appeal by Kobina Ebo Abruquah, who was convicted of murder in 2013 after the court allowed a firearms examiner to testify without qualification that bullets at a crime scene were fired from a gun that Abruquah had acknowledged was his.
Chief Judge Matthew Fader, who wrote the ruling, noted that the majority doesn’t question that firearms identification is generally reliable. He wrote that it can be helpful to a jury in identifying whether patterns and markings on “unknown” bullets or cartridges “are consistent or inconsistent with those on bullets or cartridges known to have been fired from a particular firearm.”
Fader also noted that it’s possible that experts who are asked the right questions or have the benefit of additional studies and data may be able to offer opinions “that drill down further on the level of consistency exhibited by samples or the likelihood that two bullets or cartridges fired from different firearms might exhibit such consistency.”
“However, based on the record here, and particularly the lack of evidence that study results are reflective of actual casework, firearms identification has not been shown to reach reliable results linking a particular unknown bullet to a particular known firearm,” Fader wrote.
Maneka Sinha, a law professor at the University of Maryland Carey School of Law, said it was groundbreaking for a state’s highest court to take a critical look at the scientific foundations of such evidence and find that the type of testimony that courts have been relying on for years is unreliable.
Sinha was on a team of public defenders in the District of Columbia that litigated a trial-level case in which a judge restricted firearms testimony in a similar way.
“While challenges to this type of evidence have been made increasingly, very few high courts have taken up the issue,” Sinha said.
Sinha noted that the District of Columbia Court of Appeals has restricted how firearms examiners are allowed to present testimony.
The ruling remands Abruquah’s case back to Prince George’s County Circuit Court for a new trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.