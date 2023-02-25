Exchange-Memory Care

Executive Director Salome Yahaya, center, applauds as Charlotte makes a scarf in the Memory Care Cottage at Spring Arbor in Frederick on Jan. 11, 2023. 

 Katina Zentz/The Frederick News-Post via AP

FREDERICK (AP) — Gentle, 1940s-style music drifted from a set of speakers as Salome Yahaya made her way through the halls of Spring Arbor of Frederick.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.