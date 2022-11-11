Top Volunteers

Mid-Shore Pro Bono recognizes its top volunteer lawyers, with special recognition given to three volunteers at a recent reception during the National Celebration of Pro Bono week. Pictured from left: MSPB Legal Director Laura Chafey, Esq.; MSPB Executive Director Meredith Lathbury-Girard, Esq.; Volunteer of the Year for Family Law recipient Andy Adkins, Esq. of the Law Office of Andrew Adkins in Easton; Volunteer of the Year for Housing & Consumer Debt recipient and MSPB Board Member Anthony Rodriguez, Esq. of Church Hill; and Volunteer of the Year for Elder Law recipient Kayla Coursey, Esq. of Braden, Thompson, Poltrack & Mundy in Stevensville.

EASTON — Mid-Shore Pro Bono joined the Oct. 23-29 National Celebration of Pro Bono by recognizing its volunteer attorneys for their work providing access to legal representation for civil matters and the public good. Mid-Shore Pro Bono includes a growing network of more than 150 volunteer lawyers ensuring access to the legal system and providing free or reduced-fee legal services for those who need legal help on the Eastern Shore.


