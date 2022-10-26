ELKTON — First District Congressional candidates Heather Mizeur and incumbent Andy Harris faced off Wednesday in a debate held by Cecil TV at Cecil College’s Milburn Stone Theater. The Libertarian candidate Daniel Thibeault was invited to the debate but did not attend.
The debate, moderated by Cheryl Mattox, a retired Cecil Whig reporter of 30 years, asked candidates six questions offering 90 seconds to answer and one 60-second rebuttal to what the other candidate said in their answer.
Harris began his opening statement by pointing out issues with the country that he sees speaking directly to safety, cost of living, murder rates, ineffective states attorneys and the southern border.
“The vast majority of Americans believe that the country is on the wrong track,” said Harris. “The Biden and Pelosi agenda have led the country down the wrong track these past two years.”
Harris, whose parents immigrated to the United States in 1950 from Poland and Hungary, started in politics in 1998 after he defeated Minority Leader Vernon Boozer for District 9 in the Maryland Senate. Harris spent 10 years in the Maryland Senate serving District 9 for his first term and District 7 for his last two terms before moving to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010. Harris has served as the District 1 Congressional Representative since his election to the position in 2010.
Harris also noted in his opening statement his gratitude for Cecil TV for inviting all of the candidates on the ballot regardless if they showed up or not, a decision Cecil TV did not plan to originally make which led to Harris initially dropping out of the debate.
“The right thing to do is to invite everyone because in democracy, no voices should be silenced, they should all be heard,” said Harris.
Before the debate, candidates drew numbers to see who would speak first in response to questions. Since Harris drew a ticket permitting him to speak first, Mizeur gave her opening statement after him.
“We need a representative who shows up, listens and reaches across the aisle for bipartisan solutions,” said Mizeur in her opening statement. “Harris is ranked as one of the most divisive members of Congress in the entire country.”
Mizeur began her political career as an aide for former Rep. Marjorie Margolies-Mezvinsky of Pennsylvania and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas. From 2007 to 2015, Mizeur served as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates representing the 20th District in Montgomery County. In 2014, Mizeur was a candidate for governor of Maryland in the 2014 election but lost the Democratic primary to Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown. Mizeur won the primary election in July 2022, defeating David Harden to become the Democratic nominee to take on Andy Harris in November.
Candidates were asked about steps they will take to stop inflation while supporting the economy, the boarder, abortion, the use of military power, election integrity and legislative priorities and accomplishments. Of the six topics, abortion sparked one of the strongest disagreements between Mizeur and Harris.
“I was an anesthesiologist for 30 years, I’ve attended thousands of deliveries,” said Harris. “I went back to my medical school textbook and it said clearly that from the moment of conception, there is a human being and I hope we can agree on that science because when we can agree, the only question is when the baby or the fetus acquire human rights.”
Harris noted that the debate of when a fetus gains human rights should be dealt with by reasonable people without making political points.
“I am a co-sponsor of the Lindsey Graham bill and I think that's what states ought to do is set about a 15-week limit with exceptions for rape, incest and the health of the mother and then let's see if we can come to a consensus.”
In a post-debate interview, Mizeur said that she thinks Harris’s real position on abortion is that he is extreme and the only reason he is back peddling his position on abortion to a more moderate stance is because he is feeling heat on the topic from women across the district.
“I think he is starting to understand that his position is so far out of line in accordance with the district and he is going to be held accountable for it in two weeks,” said Mizeur.
Further into the abortion debate, Mizeur accused Harris of supporting nationwide bans on abortions telling him that he is the most extreme on the issue.
“You claim to be a doctor, where is your Hippocratic oath to do no harm?” said Mizeur.
In response, Harris explained that the Lindsey Graham bill he is co-sponsoring is not a an absolute ban on abortions and that Maryland law permits abortion up until the moment of birth including for sex selection which led to Mizeur challenging him on being truthful on his co-sponsorship of the Life and Conception Act.
“If you are going to try to hide behind the Lindsey Graham bill, maybe you should also be truthful about your cosponsorship of the Life and Conception Act which would have a national abortion ban with no exceptions for rape, incest or the life of the mother,” said Mizeur. “You are hiding your true extreme position here.”
Previous voting records and endorsements of each candidate were commonly discussed with Harris, pointing out during the inflation segment that Mizeur voted for tax increases, ‘reckless’ spending budgets and to limits fossil fuels.
“What would my opponent do? I don't know, you could look at her record,” said Harris. “She voted for 40 tax increases during the O’Malley administration, she voted for every one of his reckless spending budgets and she voted to limit fossil fuels.”
Harris expressed how those actions are a road to economic disaster
“We have to take a different road and I have a reputation of being a fighter in Washington,” said Harris. “I fight for the people of the First District.”
Mizeur frequently referred to her "Economy First" plan, a 34-page strategy that ranges from ideas on how to stop corporate price gouging to fixing the supply chain by building more in America.
“You don't need a 34-page plan to see that the federal government is spending too much money,” said Harris. “By her record, my opponent will contribute to that, not alleviate that.”
Once the topic of democracy and voter integrity were brought up, Mizeur accused Harris of betraying his oath of office by being one of the 10 people in the oval office planning to overthrow the election.
“I believe that you were stepping in to try to overthrow the results of the election because you didn't like the outcome,” said Mizeur. “You were betraying your oath of office, you were betraying the Constitution and you betrayed us and it makes you unfit to serve, congressman.”
In closing statements, Mizeur stated that when someone is in trouble, you do not stop to ask them what political party they are, you just help them by explaining that is her idea of community, and that is her idea of patriotism.
“Andy Harris is a lot of talk and no action,” said Mizeur. “He will say anything to distract us from his failures and his divisiveness has kept us from getting things done while the unity coalition I am building is growing stronger everyday.”
In Harris’s closing statement, he urged voters to vote based on if they think they are better off now than they were three years ago.
“If you think this country is on the right track, then by all means, elect someone who will support Joe Biden in all of his policies,” said Harris. “But if you're the vast majority who don't believe we are on the right track, then it is an obvious choice, you vote for the person who has been fighting for these issues that you believe in and I will continue to go down there and fight.”
The entirety of the debate is available on Cecil TV's website.
