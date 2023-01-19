Abortion Maryland

Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, announces he is releasing $3.5 million to expand abortion training in the state during a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 in Annapolis, as part of $69 million in previously withheld funds for measures approved by lawmakers last year, including initiatives to help address climate change and to create a recreational cannabis industry. Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller is standing left, and Susan Lee, who was appointed by Moore to be Secretary of State, is standing right. 

 AP Photo/Brian Witte

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced Thursday he is releasing $3.5 million to expand abortion training in the state as part of a package of about $69 million he has approved for measures passed by lawmakers last year.


