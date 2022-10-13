Governors Debate-Maryland

Gubernatorial candidate Democrat Wes Moore talks to reporters after a debate with his opponent Republican Dan Cox, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 in Owings Mills.

 AP Photo/Brian Witte

OWINGS MILLS — Democrat Wes Moore described Republican Dan Cox as “dangerous” for denying the results of the 2020 presidential election during a debate Wednesday in Maryland’s governor’s race, while Cox said Moore was a “phony” in an hourlong showdown that included frequent attacks on credibility.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.