Public Service Secretary

Paul Monteiro, left, speaks at a news conference on Monday, April, 3, 2023, in Annapolis. Monteiro was nominated Monday by Gov. Wes Moore to lead the state's new Department of Service and Civic Innovation.

 Brian Witte

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore named Paul Monteiro on Monday to lead a new service-year program for high school graduates, a program that is a priority of the new governor's first year in office.


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.