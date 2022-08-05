Sgt. Milton Orellana of the Easton Police Department, Cpl. Megan Coxon of the Easton Police Department and Sgt. Jake Coxon with the Natural Resources Police stop to enjoy a free ice from Kona Tropical Shaved Ice. Orellana went for the monster mango.
Dfc. John Coleman of the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, right, has everybody laughing at his Talbot Goes Purple drug prevention table. Sheriff Joe Gamble is at left.
By TOM MCCALL
tmccall@chespub.com
Easton Volunteer Fire Department is a family affair for these father and daughter team members. Jason and Maddie Spies are second assistant chief engineer and firefighter and EMT.
PHOTOs By TOM MCCALL
PHOTO BY TOM MCCALL
These members of the Easton Church of God were happy to wait out the rain. Left to right: Geraldine Wilson, Barbara Harris and Jerome Harris were dry when it was pouring.
EASTON — Firefighters, the fire marshal, law enforcement and the shaved ice truck came out for National Night Out, which celebrates the connection between community members and first responders. There were also environmental groups, church groups and anti-hunger groups like Megan Cooke’s Care Packs and Katherine Poe’s Talbot Hunger Coalition. They were ready to hand out free food.
Everyone came out to Moton Park to be a part of the community.
The Moton Pool was closed for the first hour and even after the sun came out, people did not come out for a dip.
It was pouring at the beginning of the event, but in about 45 minutes the sunshine came out as did the kids looking to get their faces painted like dolphin and tigers.
Around 50 people came out to check out the pop-up booths and get some merchandise. There were free hot dogs and hamburgers grilled by the fire department.
