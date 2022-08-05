EASTON — Firefighters, the fire marshal, law enforcement and the shaved ice truck came out for National Night Out, which celebrates the connection between community members and first responders. There were also environmental groups, church groups and anti-hunger groups like Megan Cooke’s Care Packs and Katherine Poe’s Talbot Hunger Coalition. They were ready to hand out free food.

