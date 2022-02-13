NORTH EAST — Cpl. Annette Goodyear of the North East Police Department remained humbly in disbelief on Wednesday, when town and county leaders presented her with various commendations for the heroic action she took five days earlier to prevent a car from running over a girl in a school-zone crosswalk.
A surveillance camera yielded video showing the car striking Goodyear in the Cecil Avenue crosswalk in front of North East Middle School at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, a split-second after she had pushed NEMS sixth-grader Violet Watt, 11, out of harm’s way.
(An ambulance crew transported Goodyear from the scene to an area hospital, where she was treated for “bumps and bruises” before her discharge later that morning. Violet scraped her hand when she fell to the pavement after Goodyear’s push to safety.)
That video went public — and then viral — resulting in a whirlwind week of media attention on Goodyear and Violet and her family.
The story made national television news. It was even covered by TV newsmagazine programs, such as First Edition and The 700 Club. Major newspapers, including the New York Post and the Washington Post, published stories about Goodyear’s heroic act, as did local and regional media.
People from across the United States, as well as from Germany, Australia, Canada and other countries, posted social media messages applauding Goodyear after viewing the video.
Gov. Larry Hogan was one of the millions of people who viewed the viral video, which led to him presenting Goodyear a governor’s citation on Tuesday during a ceremony in Annapolis. In a tweet one day earlier, Hogan lauded Goodyear for “her incredible heroism in putting herself at risk to save a young student from being hit by an oncoming car.”
Then, on Wednesday afternoon, town and police officials held a press conference in front of the NEPD station, where Mayor Michael Kline presented Goodyear with a Town of North East commendation. Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger officially recognized Goodyear at the podium, too, bestowing her with a county citation while flanked by Cecil County Council members. In addition, Hornberger presented Goodyear a citation on behalf of Sen. Stephen S. Hershey (District 36) and Del. Kevin B. Hornberger (District 35A), representing the Maryland General Assembly.
Described to the Cecil Whig as very shy, friendly, well-liked and professional by her husband, James Goodyear, and others who know her well, Goodyear told those in attendance on Wednesday that she appreciates the outpouring of kudos and support she has received. Goodyear noted that she is still processing the barrage of attention.
“I’m overwhelmed and amazed,” commented Goodyear, a 14-year NEPD veteran, after remarking, “I’m a little bit off-balance by it.”
Goodyear, 49, emphasized that she does not considerer herself to be a hero, explaining, “this is my job. It is what I am trained to do.” Acknowledging that citizens, members of the media and municipal, county, state and federal leaders have been referring to her as a “hero,” Goodyear said, “I find it strange.”
The corporal was quick to note that her “brothers and sisters in blue” throughout the United States and elsewhere perform their duties to “serve and protect” with the utmost professionalism every single day. Goodyear expressed her hope that the viral video would make citizens everywhere aware of the important work that law enforcement officers and other first responders do — usually in relative anonymity.
Along those lines, Goodyear thanked the North East Volunteer Fire Company ambulance crew that tended to her at the crosswalk scene on Feb. 4 and then transported her to the hospital.
On Wednesday, responding to media questions, Goodyear recalled the split-second incident that occurred while she was handling her school crosswalk guard duty on the morning of Feb. 4.
Clad in a bright orange rain jacket, Goodyear stood in that Cecil Avenue crosswalk and motioned for an eastbound vehicle to stop while Violet headed southward as she attempted to walk across that road to make her way to NEMS, based on the footage. Goodyear suddenly pushed Violet southward, out of harm’s way, as the car breached the crosswalk and crashed into Goodyear, who rolled off the driver’s side of the vehicle before falling to the pavement.
“I was not thinking at all. I was just reacting . . . It was a blur,” Goodyear said, explaining that her sole instinct was to protect the child. “I hit the ground and my instinct was to find Violet.”
Rising to her feet quickly, Violet went to check on a prone Goodyear, who told the girl that she was hurt and needed an ambulance. Goodyear remained on her back, as Violet ran toward the school, and she started moving her feet, hands, arms and legs — testing her mobility after the impact. The driver, who later received traffic citations, rushed to check on Goodyear, too, as did other people who witnessed the incident.
Standing at the podium toward the end of Wednesday’s press conference, Goodyear summarized, “I’m grateful that I’m here and so is Violet.”
On Wednesday, before the press conference, Violet told the Cecil Whig that Goodyear is most assuredly a hero in her eyes, commenting matter-of-factly, “She saved my life.” Goodyear acted so swiftly, Violet was at a loss for a few seconds after she found herself on the road pavement.
“I did not know what happened. Then I was wondering if she (Goodyear) was okay,” Violet said. “I was shaken up. I was literally shaking.”
Violet attended school that morning but, because she was shaken up, she went home early.
Goodyear and Violet did not know each other before the morning of Feb. 4, beyond exchanging greetings as the girl walked by the corporal in the crosswalk as she headed to school.
“She loves saying ‘hi’ to her (Goodyear). Violet says it gets her going in the morning,” the girl’s mother, Meagan Watt, said with a chuckle.
After experiencing the frightening crosswalk incident together, Violet and Goodyear are much closer now, according to Watt, who told the Cecil Whig on Wednesday afternoon, “This morning, Violet gave her (Goodyear) a fist-bump when she walked by her.”
After she was discharged from the hospital on Feb. 4., Goodyear paid an unannounced visit to Violet’s home to see how the girl was doing. She did so after learning that Violet had left school early.
“That’s awesome,” Watt said, referring to Goodyear visiting the home to check on Violet. “That’s more than her being an officer. That’s part of who she is as a person.”
(It is noteworthy that Goodyear is a mother. She and her husband, James, who have been married for 32 years, have three adult children.)
Watt was not at home at that time, but her husband, Josh Watt, was there with Violet when Goodyear arrived at their front door.
“It was very emotional. I got teary-eyed,” Violet said.
Watt said her husband fought to maintain his composure when Goodyear visited. “He told me that he would have lost it if she had hugged him,” Watt said.
Meagan Watt and Violet created T-shirts to honor Goodyear. The message on the shirt reads, “Real Heroes Don’t Wear Capes,” and there is an NEPD emblem with Goodyear’s last name at the bottom of it. The Watt family and their friends wore those T-shirts at Wednesday’s press conference. They also created a banner bearing a similar message and displayed it during the press conference.
“I am very happy that Cpl. Goodyear is receiving all of this good attention. She deserves it. We are very lucky that she was there that morning,” Watt told the Whig before Wednesday’s press conference.
Standing at the podium later that afternoon, Watt told Goodyear, “You were a hero (even) before this event.”
