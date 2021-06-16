WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md-1st, joined 20 other Republicans in voting against a measure supporting the award of four congressional gold medals to U.S. Capitol Police officers and others who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6 when the complex was stormed by Trump supporters during certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 win.
The measure passed 406 to 21 on Tuesday, June 15.
Harris said in a statement that he opposed the resolution because Democrats are politicizing the events of Jan. 6 and the use of the term “insurrection” in the resolution to describe the political riot.
“This otherwise commendable resolution was hijacked by Speaker Pelosi to continue pushing her claims that January 6th was an armed 'insurrection,' which has legal meanings, and punishments set forth in 18 U.S. Code 2383. But, as FBI Director Wray stated in testimony before Congress, it is unclear whether the terrible acts of January 6th rose to the level of legal insurrection, Harris said in a statement. ”As such, I believe it is inappropriate for Congress to draw legal conclusions by using the term 'insurrection' in the resolution while several criminal investigations are still ongoing. Furthermore, in an iron-fisted process set by the Speaker, no amendments were allowed that might have removed that contentious language. Regardless of our personal feeling on the events of that day, Congress must respect the constitutional principles of due process and the rule of law, and not politicize honoring our Capitol Police heroes.”
FBI Director Christopher Wray said in congressional testimony on June 15 that hundreds of arrests have been made related to Trump supporters storming the Capitol. Some of those defendants are being held in jail without bail.
Some of the dissenters to Jan. 6 resolution also want the release of the name of the Capitol Police officer who fatally shot and killed Ashli Babbitt inside the Capitol during the riot.
The name of the officer has not been disclosed by the police or government. The U.S. Justice Department and D.C. police have said the officer will not face charges in the killing of Babbitt, a 35-year-old Trump supporter.
Harris represents the Eastern Shore and areas near Baltimore. He previously joined some other Trump supporters in objecting to Biden's 2020 presidential win echoing Trump's concerns about voting irregularities in battleground states. The U.S. Supreme Court and other courts rebuffed Trump's election challenges and lawsuits.
Democrats criticized Harris for voting against the resolution along with some other pro-Trump conservatives including U.S. Reps. Paul Gosar of Arizona, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Lauren Boebert of Colorado.
“He stood with Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz in opposing this bill, ignoring the wishes of his constituents. He sides with traitors and insurrectionists, not with law-abiding citizens, and not with our police. We’ve become accustomed to this: Andy Harris represents the absolute fringe of the Republican Party, and it’s a stain on our state and our district,” said Heather Mizeur, former progressive state lawmaker who is running as a Democrat to challenge Harris in 2022.
The Jan. 6 events led to House Democrats to impeach Trump for inciting the riot. Harris opposed impeachment and the Senate failed to convict the former president.
