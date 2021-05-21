BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles will lift capacity restrictions at Camden Yards starting June 1.
The ballpark has been operating at limited capacity with rules that keep groups of fans separated.
The stadium will return to full capacity with the state and city easing coronavirus orders.
The Major League Baseball team said masks will continue to be required and some other COVID rules will remain in place.
“Gameday health and safety protocols at Oriole Park remain in place, including wearing a face mask, cashless transactions, and mobile ticketing. In addition, bags and outside food and beverage will continue to be prohibited until further notice,” the Orioles said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.