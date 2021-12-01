In this file photo from 2019, Delegate Dereck Davis, center, takes questions from reporters after Delegate Adrienne Jones, right, announced she would withdraw from the race for speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A panel of Maryland state lawmakers voted Monday to recommend Del. Dereck Davis to become the state’s next treasurer.
The Special Joint Legislative Committee to Select the State Treasurer voted 10-0 for Davis, a Prince George’s County Democrat who has been the House Economic Matters chairman.
The panel heard from four candidates who are seeking the position before voting on the recommendation. The other three candidates are Jorge Cortes, Joseph Zimmerman and John Douglass.
All four names will be submitted to the Maryland General Assembly, which is scheduled to vote on selecting a new treasurer during a special session of the legislature, which is convening next week for a special session on redistricting to create a new congressional map.
The treasurer’s office is becoming vacant with the retirement of Nancy Kopp.
The treasurer holds one of three seats on the state’s powerful Board of Public Works. The treasurer also leads several key state boards and financial planning committees, including the Maryland State Retirement and Pension Systems.
