BALTIMORE — The two polar bears at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore are being relocated to new facilities.
The polar bears, Neva and Amelia Gray, came to the Baltimore zoo in 2018 when they were two-years-old. The bears are half-sisters. They will be relocated this fall as part of “the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Polar Bear Species Survival Plan,” zoo officials announced Monday.
“At the time Neva and Amelia Gray came to the Zoo, they were almost two-years-old. We knew that at some point as they matured, they would eventually move to other zoos to continue their growth as adult bears,” said Mike McClure, general curator at the Maryland Zoo. “These two are now almost 5-years-old and at a critical development stage in their lives. After consultation with the leadership of the Polar Bear SSP and other polar bear management experts, we have made the decision to move Neva and Amelia Gray to other zoos to offer them opportunities to further enhance their growth and development into fully mature adult bears in new ways.”
Amelia Gray will be going to the Oregon Zoo in Portland to be with another polar bear, Nora — her six-year-old half-sister. (Nora and Amelia Gray share the same father but have different mothers.) “Amelia Gray is more cautious of her surroundings and needs more time to assess all of the input she receives from her environment,” said McClure. “She also seems to do well having time alone to help her decompress from lots of stimulus. Oregon's new Polar Passage habitat has several different areas and will be able to provide her with her own space as needed and opportunities for continued socialization.”
Neva will be moving to a yet to be named zoo for potential breeding and will eventually be paired with an older male polar bear. “Neva has experience being around a male since she had a brother to compete with who was almost twice her size, and she is more assertive in her behavior,” said McClure. “Neva tends to solicit interaction from Amelia and we felt she would be more comfortable engaging with a male which would likely lead to more successful breeding.”
The location of that zoo will be announced at a later date.
Maryland Zoo officials are advising visitors to monitor its social media channels on more specific information and dates on viewing the bears before they leave and the exact timetables for their departures.
The Baltimore zoo’s polar bear area will be used to expand the habitat for two orphan grizzly bear cubs.
“Prior to the arrival of the polar bears, we took in two orphaned grizzly bear cubs and made an agreement with Montana Fish & Game to provide a home for them for their lifetimes,” McClure said. “The agreement to provide lifelong care for the grizzlies was just one more factor in our decision to move Neva and Amelia Gray.”
Zoo officials said the grizzlies and polar bears have been housed near each other causing some potential behavior impacts for the latter. The two polar bears came to the zoo in Baltimore from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio.
Polar bear populations are declining due to the disappearance of sea ice, and experts estimate that 20,000 to 25,000 polar bears are left in their native range, zoo officials said.
