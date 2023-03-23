Fatal Crash Maryland

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 695 on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, near Woodlawn. Multiple people were killed when a passenger vehicle pulled into a work zone along the Baltimore beltway and struck construction workers there, Maryland State Police said Wednesday. 

 AP Photo/Julio Cortez

WOODLAWN (AP) — New details are emerging about a crash along the Baltimore beltway Wednesday that left six construction workers dead after a driver lost control of her car, which went careening into a work zone, according to Maryland State Police.


