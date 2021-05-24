HAVRE DE GRACE — A man is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly threatened to kill a Havre de Grace Police Department officer and later rammed his vehicle through the front doors of the agency’s station, before it came to rest inside the building’s lobby, according to police.
Investigators identified the suspect as Timothy Joel Jackson Kahl, 24, of Havre de Grace.
Kahl is facing 10 criminal charges, including two counts each of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault. He is scheduled for a June 22 preliminary proceeding.
Scheduled for a Tuesday afternoon bail review hearing, Kahl remains in the Harford County Detention Center on no bond, court records show.
Police said Kahl called the HdG station at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday and threatened that he was going to “come there and kill a police officer.” As of Tuesday, it was not clear if the caller identified the officer he allegedly intended to kill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.