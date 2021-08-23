WASHINGTON — The officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot will not be disciplined and will not be named.
The U.S. Capitol Police announced the finding of an internal investigation into the fatal shooting of Babbitt, a 35-year-old Trump supporter.
The U.S. Justice Department previously announced the unnamed officer would not face criminal charges.
Babbitt’s family is pressing for the officer’s name to be released and has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in relation to her killing which occurred during the storming of the Capitol by Trump backers on Jan. 6. They have also sued police agencies in Washington for information about the shooting and the officer involved.
The internal police review “determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury. The officer in this case, who is not being identified for the officer’s safety, will not be facing internal discipline.”
Babbitt was the only person killed by police during the chaotic events.
The FBI has made hundreds of arrests related to the breaching of the Capitol by Trump supporters.
The Capitol Police said the shooting of Babbitt “potentially saved members and staff from serious injury and possible death from a large crowd of rioters who forced their way into the U.S. Capitol and to the House chamber where members and staff were steps away. USCP officers had barricaded the Speaker’s lobby with furniture before a rioter shattered the glass door. If the doors were breached, the rioters would have immediate access to the House chambers.”
A review of the Jan. 6 events by the FBI concluded the events were not organized and many of those arrested in relation to the political riot do not face weapons charges.
The Capitol Police said the officer’s name is not being released to protect their identity.
Former President Donald Trump has also pressed for the officer’s name to be released while the Biden administration has made domestic threats a top terrorism priority.
The U.S. House of Representatives impeached Trump over the Jan. 6 events which occurred after a rally he held at the White House disputing President Joe Biden’s 2020 win. The Senate failed to convict Trump in an impeachment trial.
The Jan. 6 events also resulted in an unprecedented military build up and a state of emergency in D.C. and Maryland in the lead to Biden's inauguration and after.
