A worker holds a cannibis leaf as they trim cannibis plants that are close to harvest in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical Cannabis facility in Richmond, Va., Thursday, June 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
ANNAPOLIS — A new poll by Goucher College shows 60% of Maryland voters support legalizing marijuana for recreational use.
That is down from 67% backing for legal cannabis in a March poll by Goucher.
The new poll shows 33% of Marylanders oppose legalizing marijuana for recreational use. Medical marijuana is already legal in the state.
The poll shows solid support for legalizing cannabis among men (68%), whites (66%) and among progressives (85%).
Conversely, 53% of women, 53% of African Americans and 47% of conservatives support legalization. The poll surveyed 700 adults statewide between Oct. 14 and 20.
There is a push to legalize pot in Maryland and have the state join New York, New Jersey, Virginia and other states who have passed drug reform laws. The country as a whole has moved to the left on marijuana legalization as well as acceptance of medical cannabis.
The Goucher poll shows rural voters (including on the Eastern Shore) back legalizing marijuana by a 58% to 38% margin.
The new poll was released Tuesday. It also shows 65% of residents consider Maryland to be a northern state rather than a southern state.
Twenty seven percent in the poll consider Maryland to be a southern state.
Maryland and the Eastern Shore have a complicated history when it comes to slavery, the abolitionist movement, race, economics, segregation, the Civil War and partisan politics.
Statewide, Maryland is in the Democratic camp for contemporary national politics with minimal backing for former President Donald Trump though Republican and anti-Trump Gov. Larry Hogan enjoys a 68% approval rating, according to the Goucher poll.
