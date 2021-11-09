Proposed Chesapeake Bay funds aim to curb pollution

ANNAPOLIS — As much as $737 million in proposed funding expected to be part of a budget reconciliation package being negotiated in Congress would be used toward reducing pollution in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, including for agricultural conservation.
The funds would also be used toward reducing agricultural pollution in the local streams, creeks and rivers that feed into the Chesapeake Bay.
Included in the $737 million are proposals to plant forested buffers and rotate where livestock graze.
The programs are intended to provide financial and technical support to farmers who may not have the available resources to implement conservation practices.
Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania, Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, Mark Warner, D-Virginia and Chris Coons, D-Delaware, joined Maryland’s two senators, Chris Van Hollen, D, and Ben Cardin, D, in pushing for the funding.
In a letter sent on Oct. 7 to Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, the six senators argued that the need to reduce nitrogen levels in the Chesapeake Bay was urgent.
The potential funds for the conservation programs would be allocated from up to four programs within the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to a spokesperson in Cardin’s office.
Cardin’s spokesperson cautioned that despite the push for all $737 million in funding, it is unclear how much money the reconciliation package would direct to the Chesapeake Bay.
The push for funding comes amid a report that 84% of the 182 Maryland poultry operations that the state inspected between 2017 and 2020 had one or more violations of their state water pollution control permits, according to the report published in The Environmental Integrity Project.
The report also found that about two-thirds of the poultry operations that failed inspections had a waste management problem.
The goal of the new conservation programs is to meet the restoration targets that watershed states committed to in a 2010 Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint, which was a plan to reduce pollution enough to restore the health of the waterways.
Around 80% of the pollution reduction needs to come from agriculture to meet the 2025 deadline established in the blueprint, according to plans that the states developed.
“(Chesapeake Bay Foundation) is excited to see momentum for the (Chesapeake Bay Resilient Farms Initiative) building among agricultural leaders who represent more than 100,000 farm families across the watershed,” foundation Federal Executive Director Denise Stranko said in a statement.
Pollution and restoration efforts for the Chesapeake Bay have been going on for decades.
Congressional Democrats continued last week to negotiate the cost and programs within the reconciliation package.
The reconciliation bill is a broad social spending plan that includes universal pre-K, an expansion of the child tax credit and an expansion of Medicare, among other measures.
Sens. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, have been unwilling to support the $3.5 trillion amount that President Joe Biden, D, initially proposed.
The final price tag appeared likely to land at around $1.75 trillion as negotiations progressed.
Biden announced a revised framework for the reconciliation package on Oct. 28, but it remains unclear whether it has the support of all 50 senators.
On Friday, Nov. 5, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which boosts funding for EPA’s Chesapeake Bay Program by a historic $238 million over five years. That funding is separate from the push for $737 million in the reconciliation package.
The House approved the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by a vote of 228-206. The U.S. Senate passed the bill in early August. President Biden is expected to sign it into law soon.
The Chesapeake Bay Program coordinates the government partnership to restore the Bay and local rivers and streams across the 64,000 square-mile watershed that feed into it. It funds grants for local restoration projects in the six watershed states and the District of Columbia, and supports vital scientific research.
Its efforts are critical to implementation of the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint, which calls for states to put programs and practices in place by 2025 that will result in a restored Bay. Current funding for the Program is $87.5 million. The House passed a fiscal 2022 appropriations bill in July that would set Program spending at $90.5 million. The Senate has yet to consider the fiscal 2022 budget for EPA.
The $238 million increase works out to $47.6 million in added funded annually, or more than 50 percent higher than current levels. Once President Biden signs it into law, the legislation would raise authorized funding for the Program from $90.5 million to $138.1 million in the coming fiscal year.
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation hailed the bill’s passage. CBF Federal Executive Director Denise Stranko issued the following statement:
“More money for the Chesapeake Bay Program is welcome news at a pivotal time for the future of the Bay, its tributaries, and the more than 18 million people who live, work, and play in its six-state watershed.
“EPA and the states are running out of time to meet their water quality commitments by the Blueprint’s 2025 deadline. EPA’s Chesapeake Bay Program plays a crucial role coordinating Bay restoration efforts. Investing an additional $47 million a year in the Bay Program will help put more boots on the ground planting streamside buffers, restoring oyster reefs, installing rain gardens, and pursuing the many other projects to reduce pollution that are central to implementing state cleanup plans.
“We look forward to partnering with EPA to make the most of this timely budget increase while we still have time to save this national treasure. We owe future generations nothing less.”
