BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens will require masks of fans and employees at M&T Bank Stadium for the upcoming National Football League season.
The Ravens said masks will be required of fans in indoor areas and concourses of the downtown stadium.
Stadium and team workers will also be required to wear masks on game days. The moves comes after Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott reimposed indoor mask mandates and a growing number of concert and events venue — including Broadway shows in New York — require patrons and staff to
“In accordance with Baltimore City’s revised COVID-19 guidelines, the below guidance outlines new protocols for Ravens games played at M&T Bank Stadium.
All ticketed fans will be required to wear an approved face covering at all times when in an indoor area of M&T Bank Stadium, regardless of vaccination status, unless actively eating or drinking,” the Ravens said in a statement.
The indoor mask rules apply to indoor areas such as retail stores, restrooms, suites and stadium corridors.
Masks will not be required in the club level seating bowl and inside suites but not required on suite balconies, according to the team.
Fans who disobey the mask rules could be ejected from the stadium, the team said. The rules apply to fans age 2 and younger.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has also returned from the NFL’s COVID list after testing positive twice for the virus in November 2020 and last month. Jackson was non-committal when asked about his vaccination status on Monday saying it was a “personal decision.”
