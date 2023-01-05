Newspaper Shooting Settlement

FILE — Photos of five employees of the Capital Gazette newspaper adorn candles during a vigil, June 29, 2018, across the street from where they were slain in the newsroom in Annapolis, Md. The families of victims in the Capital Gazette shooting and some newspaper employees who survived the deadly 2018 attack dismissed civil charges against The Baltimore Sun and Tribune Publishing this week after settling the case.

 AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

ANNAPOLIS (AP) — The families of victims in the Capital Gazette shooting and some newspaper employees who survived the deadly 2018 attack dismissed civil charges against The Baltimore Sun and Tribune Publishing this week after settling the case, the newspaper said.


