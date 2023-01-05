FILE — Photos of five employees of the Capital Gazette newspaper adorn candles during a vigil, June 29, 2018, across the street from where they were slain in the newsroom in Annapolis, Md. The families of victims in the Capital Gazette shooting and some newspaper employees who survived the deadly 2018 attack dismissed civil charges against The Baltimore Sun and Tribune Publishing this week after settling the case.
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — The families of victims in the Capital Gazette shooting and some newspaper employees who survived the deadly 2018 attack dismissed civil charges against The Baltimore Sun and Tribune Publishing this week after settling the case, the newspaper said.
Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters were killed in the June 28, 2018, attack.
The Capital Gazette reported on Wednesday that the plaintiffs filed a joint notice in court with The Sun and Tribune, to dismiss the claims in Anne Arundel Circuit Court against the news organization and its parent company on Tuesday afternoon.
The negligence lawsuit, filed in 2021 shortly after the gunman, Jarrod Ramos, was found criminally responsible for the shooting, stated that the attack in Annapolis was “a preventable tragedy.”
The lawsuit said if the defendants had “taken reasonable steps to protect The Capital and its employees,” the gunman “would have been detected and stopped prior to entering The Capital’s newsroom, and he may never have attempted the assault at all.”
The lawsuit was consolidated with a similar claim in early 2022.
After Tuesday’s filing, any dispute between the plaintiffs and the newspaper and its parent company is settled, Steven Silverman, an attorney for the families of Smith and Fischman said Wednesday. Everything else regarding the settlement, including the terms, are confidential, he said.
The newspaper reports that the notice does not dismiss claims against
