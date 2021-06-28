ANNAPOLIS — Public health officials are monitoring the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus with the World Health Organization’s now urging the wearing of masks even for fully vaccinated persons.
The WHO points to the emergent Delta variant and worries about its severity in its renewed calls for mask wearing.
The Maryland Department of Health has seen 48 cases of the Delta variant as of June 22, according to Charles Gischlar, an agency spokesman.
The Delta variant originated in India. Health officials worry the variant is more transmissible and could result in more hospitalizations. Worries about its spread have sparked fresh rounds of restrictions and lockdowns in Australia, South Africa, Israel and India.
The Delta variant has also resulted in COVID infections among some who have been fully vaccinated against the virus.
WHO officials are recommending a return to wearing masks to curtail the spread of the variant.
“People cannot feel safe just because they had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said WHO Assistant Director Dr. Mariangela Simao, during a briefing in Geneva, Switzerland. “Vaccine alone won’t stop community transmission. People need to continue to use masks consistently, be in ventilated spaces, hand hygiene, the physical distance, avoid crowding. This still continues to be extremely important, even if you’re vaccinated when you have a community transmission ongoing.”
The Delta variant could also prompt the need for COVID vaccine booster shots.
Maryland’s health agency reports 55.8% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated. Nationally, 54.2% of the U.S. population over the age of 12 and 57% of Americans over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
The CDC also reports 66.1% of Americans have had at least one COVID vaccine dose. That is short of President Joe Biden’s goal of 70% American adults having one vaccine dose by July 4. Maryland is one of the state’s which has surpassed that goal with 74.4% of residents with at least one COVID vaccine shot, according to MDH.
Gischlar said the first Delta variant case of the coronavirus showed up in the state in either April or May — but did not have a specific date.
The new WHO warnings and mask guidance come after Maryland, Delaware and other U.S. states have eased government mask mandates and distancing orders.
Health officials’ broader concerns about the Delta variant come as COVID numbers in Maryland and locally continue to slow down. MDH reported 37 new daily cases and 115 hospitalizations for COVID on Monday, June 28. The state reported more than 1,900 COVID hospitalizations in January.
The Talbot County Health Department reported two new COVID cases on Monday, June 28. There are three active coronavirus cases locally, according to the county agency.
Gischlar said COVID variants show the need for vaccinations.
“The appearance of contagious variants, including the Delta variant, underscore the urgency for all eligible Marylanders to get a vaccine, which have shown to be effective in protecting people from variants of COVID-19,” he said.
