FEDERALSBURG — Ørsted, the international company spearheading several clean energy projects off and near the Maryland coastline, was deemed the “world’s most sustainable energy company” for the fourth year in a row. Out of 6,914 companies, Ørsted ranked first in sustainability by Corporate Knights, a business-focused research publication.
“This recognition...provides me with a deep sense of pride, especially because i get to see it come to life every day,” said David Hardy, Ørsted Offshore North America CEO, in a press release. “I see it when I interact with our passionate employees who use their expertise to advance our vision of a world run entirely on green energy. I also see it in the way we build partnerships with local communities seeking environmental justice, union leaders helping us create good-paying jobs, environmental groups similarly dedicated to coexistence and other stakeholders helping us stand up a new U.S. offshore wind industry.”
The company, which hosts approximately 450 employees in the U.S., was founded in Denmark in 1972 where it was part of the fossil fuel industry. In 2016, a year before Ørsted (then DONG Energy) divested its fossil fuel business, the company produced an average 100,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day.
In the early 2000s, it expanded its scope to include electric energy and, following a merger with five other companies in 2006, shifted its priorities to renewable energy. In 2017, after selling its oil and gas business, DONG Energy christened its completed transition by rebranding to Ørsted — a tribute to Hans Christian Ørsted, the 19th century Danish physicist who discovered electromagnetism.
Since acquiring Deepwater Wind in 2019 and establishing a U.S. base, Ørsted’s clean energy portfolio includes over four gigawatts of onshore wind, solar, and storage in operation or under construction. That includes America’s first offshore wind warm, located off the coast of Block Island in Rhode Island.
Ørsted also has approximately five gigawatts of offshore wind energy in development, making theirs the largest portfolio in the country.
Part of that development will be rooted locally following a $72 million agreement between Ørsted and Delaware-based manufacturers Crystal Steel Fabricators last October. Together, with Gov. Larry Hogan’s endorsement, the two companies will establish Maryland’s first offshore wind steel fabrication center in Federalsburg, a venture that will increase Crystal Steel’s workforce by 30 percent.
The facility will generate parts and help in the development of at least three Ørsted projects dedicated to growing a national offshore wind industry, including the Skipjack Wind program based off the Delmarva Peninsula.
Beyond the U.S. and Denmark, Ørsted houses operations in Germany, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.
Setting its own efficiency goals — such as making two-thirds of the company’s operation carbon-neutral by 2025 and completing the reduction by 2040 — Ørsted officials hope its proactivity and resources will guide worldwide leaders in their approach to climate change.
“Taking the necessary action to stay within 1.5 C is in essence neither a technology nor an economic challenge,” said Mads Nipper, Ørsted Group president and CEO. “It’s a leadership challenge, and we don’t have another month, week or day to waste.”
In a Jan. 20 press release, Ørsted signified that the Biden Administration’s clean energy targets and aspirations, including a plan to deliver 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030, matched the “imperative” of its climate leadership tactics. Those tactics were consolidated into a handbook, “Getting on track for 1.5 C,” released by Ørsted Jan. 20.
“In the past year, we’ve seen a boom in government and corporate climate ambitions, and 2022 must be the year where governments and businesses turn ambition into action,” Nipper added. “Energy is still responsible for 73 percent of global emissions, and without an immediate ramp-up in action the world will not halve emissions by 2030, and our shot at a 1.5 C future is lost.”
