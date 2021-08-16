Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug.16. 2021. Thousands of Afghans have rushed onto the tarmac at the airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto the American military jet as it took off and plunged to death.
Verified UGC via AP
Taliban fighters pose for a photograph in the city of Kandahar, southwest Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan called the U.S. retreat from Afghanistan “a rushed and irresponsible withdrawal” and said the state is ready to receive Afghan refugees who worked for American forces as interpreters and support staff.
“The chaotic and heartbreaking scenes out of Afghanistan over the last several days with innocent civilians running for their lives for fear of the Taliban is the result of a rushed and irresponsible withdrawal,” said Hogan, a Republican, on Monday, Aug. 16.
There are thousands of Afghans fleeing their country after President Joe Biden's withdrawal of U.S. troops and the Taliban sweeping through the U.S.-backed government and military and taking over the capital city of Kabul.
The U.S. has retreated from and abandoned its $2 billion embassy, the government has fallen and Kabul airport was the scene of chaos with people on tarmacs and runways at the Kabul airport as the Pentagon evacuated embassy staff and others from the approaching Islamist Taliban.
Many of those most at risk for reprisals and executions are Afghans who worked for or with the U.S. during the 20-year, $2 trillion war that started after the 9/11 attacks.
“Many of these Afghan citizens — our allies — bravely risked their lives to provide invaluable support for many years to our efforts as interpreters and support staff, and we have a moral obligation to help them,” Hogan said.
The governor said Maryland expects to receive 180 Afghan refugees as part of evacuation efforts.
“We stand ready and willing to do even more,” Hogan said.
The U.S. process for evacuating Afghans via special immigrant visas has been criticized as too bureaucratic. Intelligence failures also did not foresee such a fast and chaotic fall of the country from control the $700 billion U.S. military and the American-backed government to the 75,000-man Taliban insurrectionists.
