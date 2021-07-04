BALTIMORE — U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., said this year’s Independence Day holiday has “an asterisk."
Cardin said the holiday should be a reminder of fights over voting rights. He also indirectly alluded to former President Donald Trump’s battle over the 2020 election results and the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol during Congress’ approval of President Joe Biden’s win.
"Throughout our history, Americans have celebrated July 4th as an annual recognition of our independence from tyranny, fight for freedom, and eventual establishment of our democracy. This year, we commemorate with an asterisk, a reminder of the perils our republic faces today,” Cardin said.
Cardin said the July 4th holiday and importance of voting rights should spur support for Democratic election bills that aim for more uniform ballot access and procedures across the country.
“The democracy that built this nation is under attack in a way that no American has ever witnessed in our lifetimes. We must act now to protect the institutions that make the United States the shining citadel and bulwark of democracy and freedom worldwide,” Cardin said.
Democrats are upset with GOP voting laws at the state level and a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that upheld election rules in Arizona.
Trump and his allies continue to press against Democratic election reforms and cite worries about mail-in ballots and technology that could be open to fraud.
