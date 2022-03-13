EASTON – A small business in Easton is looking towards industrializing a mineral found off the coast of the Bahamas they believe could be a renewable, carbon negative combatant against water pollution.
Addressing the Eastern Shore Delegation Friday, some of the key players and partners of Blue Ocean Biosystems, Inc. presented the properties and prospective benefits of oolitic aragonite, a sand-like mineral found off the coast of the Bahamas.
A natural, renewable form of calcium carbonate, oolitic aragonite may serve a variety of economic and environmental purposes — preliminary studies indicate the mineral, which can be used as a liming agent, may significantly lessen the ammonia generated by chicken houses, as well as dampen the amount of pollutants, like phosphorus, that run off soil.
Because it shares its chemical composition with limestone, aragonite carries many of the benefits of traditional liming agents. But the Easton business is seeking and broadcasting the ways in which it surpasses its chemical siblings, positioning aragonite as a rising force in the region’s dueling relationship between environmental health and agricultural production.
“Aragonite is clearly not our grandparents’ lime,” Blue Ocean Biosystems CFO Greg Kelly told the delegation. “This is calcium carbonate on steroids.”
Founded in 2014 by Kelly, Terry Blair, Charlie Evans and Terry Arenson, Blue Ocean Biosystems’ efforts to explore oolitic aragonite have garnered support from Maryland’s Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources departments. With a patent pending process, the company’s discovered a way to expand the mineral’s surface area, increasing its ability to catch and hold pollutants.
Three studies involving aragonite are currently underway.
The first is a collaboration between Blue Ocean Biosystems and University of Delaware professor Hong Li. Experimenting with chicken litter, Li’s study hopes to further quantify aragonite’s ability to reduce ammonia emissions without affecting stock quality.
Earlier studies conducted with chicken litter have shown an “amazing” 80% reduction in ammonia levels, according to Allen Place, a professor from the Institute of Marine and Environmental Technology and one of the company’s scientific partners researching the mineral.
The second, funded by the MDA, looks at the mineral’s ability to prevent runoff pollution during storm events. Taking place on two Eastern Shore farms, the study’s examining leaching on phosphate high soils.
Place said researchers are asking for another year of observation in order to obtain more statistically significant data, though early results validate aragonite’s ability to adsorb, or catch, nutrients while still making them available for plants to use.
The third, an independent study funded by the Bailey Wildlife Foundation, looks at other ways of obtaining aragonite. In an interview with the Star Democrat, Place said his team his figured out a way to lab produce aragonite with salt water, further dispelling concerns of overharvesting what’s already a renewable resource.
Beyond scientific results, having spread raw oolitic aragonite across 25,000 acres of Maryland farmland, Kelly told the Eastern Shore Delegation feedback from farmers has been “fantastic.”
And, in a major step towards expanding their research and solidifying their credibility, Place announced Perdue Farms’ recent willingness to partner with them.
“People are excited. They’re dancing in the streets, frankly,” Kelly told the lawmakers. “And we suspect that you’ll hear more and more about this product as we move forward.”
At the moment, the company is focusing on garnering enough data and literature on the mineral to incorporate aragonite as a Best Management Practice with the United States Department of Agriculture.
Currently, the USDA lists gypsum as a best practice for reducing phosphorus loss from fields. Blue Ocean Biosystems hopes to establish aragonite’s ability to do the same, and more. Unlike gypsum, which is calcium sulfate, the calcium carbonate aragonite pulls carbon dioxide from the atmosphere during its formation.
From there, Kelly said the company will determine which components of oolitic aragonite to market, including their value-added (which is larger than its pure form) and fortified aragonite (which is inoculated with beneficial microbes).
The CFO said one of the mineral’s best qualities is its ability to attract, house, and support the growth of beneficial bacteria that contribute to healthy soils and lead to better yields. With larger forms and forms already infused with bacteria, the company is looking to expand and rush aragonite’s natural abilities.
“We’re going to commercialize in a rather broad way,” Kelly said in an interview, noting the company’s intention to stay on the Eastern Shore.
Addressing lawmakers Friday, co-founders Kelly and Blair were joined by Place, who’s partnered with Blue Ocean Biosystems for five years.
Place’s interest in aragonite — which he calls “Mother Nature’s phosphate sponge” — stemmed from his work in Recirculating Aquaculture Systems, a controlled form of fish farming in which the natural flow of seas and lakes is duplicated by a water filtration and recirculation system.
Oolitic aragonite, Place explained, is not only able to bind with phosphate, which gradually accumulates in wastewater, but its bond is not permanent. Phosphate can be removed from aragonite with a citric solution, recycling both the water and the mineral, and making the phosphate available for other uses, like fertilizer.
Telling the delegation he has no equity with Blue Ocean Biosystems, Place said his work is driven by environmental concerns.
“There is material out there that can do all the processes that they would normally do with none of the negative effects,” Place said.
Following the company’s presentation, Del. Jay Jacobs (R-36-Caroline) said aragonite shows “enormous promise,” and suggested Blue Ocean Biosystems make a presentation to the House Environment and Transportation Committee.
Days after two cases of avian influenza were discovered on farms in Delaware and Queen Anne’s County, Jacobs asked whether disease could carry over from the Bahamas with aragonite. Place said the bacteria on aragonite is natural, having not been exposed to animals, and Kelly said testing has not revealed any type of corruption.
In an interview, Kelly explained that the company’s founders, with no background in agriculture, came together on an environmental mission. He said their confidence in aragonite’s green components signify a rare opportunity to combine the best interests of industrialization, agriculture, and the environment.
“It’s one of the few times in life where their self interests really lead to an improvement in the world,” Kelly said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.