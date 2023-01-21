Exchange Smith Island Cake Marker

FILE - Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley, center, signs legislation making Smith Island Cake the official state cake of Maryland, April 24, 2008, in Annapolis, Md. The famed cake is set to receive a new sign marker in recognition of its historical significance. Smith Island United was recently awarded a grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, whose mission is supporting and celebrating the preservation of community history. The Pomeroy Foundation, through the Hungry for History Program, is funding a new sign marker for the Smith Island Cake. 

 AP Photo/Brian Witte, File

EWELL — As Maryland's official state dessert, Smith Island Cake is a standout dish on any chef's table. Now, the famed cake is set to receive a new sign marker in recognition of its historical significance.


