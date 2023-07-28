Squeegee Worker-Shooting

Shannon Reynolds holds up a photo of her brother Timothy Reynolds after a 15-year-old squeegee worker was found guilty of manslaughter for killing Reynolds at Conway and Light Streets last year, in Baltimore, Thursday, July 27, 2023.

 he Baltimore Sun via AP

BALTIMORE (AP) — Following a weeklong criminal trial rife with racial and political overtones, a Baltimore teenager was found guilty Thursday of voluntary manslaughter in the deadly shooting of a baseball bat-wielding driver who approached youths washing windshields at a busy downtown intersection last summer.


  

