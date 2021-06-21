BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Labor has detected more than 508,000 potentially fraudulent new unemployment insurance claims since May — and more than 1.3 million fake claims since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Bogus unemployment insurance claims have been a problem in a number of states during the COVID pandemic with the offering of extended and expanded benefits to worker who lost jobs during shutdowns and restrictions.
State officials announced Monday that LexisNexis — the vendor picked to examine unemployment fraud and confirm applicants identities — has determined there were 508,079 potentially fake unemployment insurance (UI) claims have been filed since May 8.
“With fraudulent activity rampant in unemployment insurance programs across the country, Maryland has consistently adapted and added new security measures to prevent, detect, and report fraud,” said Gov. Larry Hogan in statement. “In fact, an astonishing 1.3 million claims flagged by the state have been confirmed as fraudulent since the beginning of the pandemic, with over 508,000 being detected in the last month and a half alone.”
State officials who are also warning residents to be watchful for identity theft with scammers using Maryland residents information to file some of the 1.34 million fake claims.
“As the economy recovers and states across the country continue to opt out of the federal benefits programs, bad actors are becoming more brazen and aggressive in their attempts to exploit unemployment insurance programs than ever before,” said Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson in statement. “I strongly encourage all Marylanders to remain especially vigilant in the coming weeks to protect themselves against scams and identity theft.”
