ST. MICHAELS — Gov. Larry Hogan announced $13.5 million in state grants on Tuesday to improve public access to boating and maritime facilities — including on the Eastern Shore.
The state grants are from the Waterway Improvement Fund.
The awards include $30,000 for boat slip improvements and water connections in St. Michaels and $50,000 for boat ramp and parking lots improvements at Easton Point. There are long-term development plans slated at Easton Point.
The state effort also includes a $250,000 grant for parking lot and bulkhead improvements at Centreville landing in Queen Anne’s County, $200,000 for a parking lot expansion and redesign of the seawall and fuel tank at Choptank Marina in Preston and $150,000 for replacing the boat ramp at Tuckahoe State Park.
The city of Cambridge is getting $250,000 for marina improvements. Crocheron Wharf and the Smithville boat ramp are also getting $250,000 grants, respectively fo repairs and improvements in Dorchester County.
The Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Department is also getting a $50,000 outlay for a fire and rescue vessel.
“Boating is not just an important part of our history and our culture, it is also an important part of Maryland’s economy,” Hogan said. “The announcement of these new grants is yet another shining example that Maryland is open for business, open for summer, and open for boating.”
The state grants fund 60 projects statewide in 19 counties — including $248,000 for maintenance dredging in Ocean City. $250,000 to improve the boat ramp and parking at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis and $1.3 million for dredging projects statewide. The state’s waterway fund was created in 1966 and is funding via state taxes on boat purchases.
